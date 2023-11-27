You are here: HomeNews2023 11 27Article 1888169

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 27, 2023

Pockets of rain will be experienced within the south this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.

As the day unfolds, sunny weather will be experienced across the country, the reports.

There’s a possibility of rain over a few areas in the south later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



