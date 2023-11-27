Today’s Weather Forecast – November 27, 2023

General News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pockets of rain will be experienced within the south this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.



As the day unfolds, sunny weather will be experienced across the country, the reports.



There’s a possibility of rain over a few areas in the south later in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



