Today’s Weather Forecast – November 22, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rain is expected this morning over a few areas in the southwest, Ghana Meteo report.



Sunny weather will be experienced across the country during the day.



Localized rain or thunder is anticipated over few areas within the forest zone later in the day. The north will remain fairly dry and slightly hazy.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





