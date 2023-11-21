You are here: HomeNews2023 11 21Article 1884698

General News of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 21, 2023

Poor visibility will be experienced early this morning within the forest areas, Ghana Meteo reports.

Sunny weather will dominate the country as the day progresses, the report adds.

While northern Ghana remains dry and hazy, cases of localized showers will be experienced within southern Ghana later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



