You are here: HomeNews2023 11 02Article 1873559

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 2, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Cloud and sun will alternate over southern Ghana during the day, Ghana Meteo reports.

The report adds that within northern Ghana, more sunshine hours will be experienced.

Few areas within the middle sector are expected to experience cases of rain and thunder later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

NAY

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment