Today’s Weather Forecast – November 17, 2022

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern sector of the country will remain relatively dry and slightly hazy this morning and for most of the day



Mostly clear conditions are expected across the Southern half of this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening.



Isolated cases of thunderstorms are expected over the middle and coastal sectors in the late afternoon and evening. Early morning mist will however form the coastal, forest and hilly places.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



