Today’s Weather Forecast – November 14, 2023

As dawn breaks over parts of southern Ghana, residents can expect the presence of mist in the atmosphere, leading to a reduction in visibility, Ghana Meteo reports.



Commuters and travelers are advised to exercise caution on the roads due to these misty conditions.



As the day progresses, anticipate a transformation in weather conditions. Bright and sunny weather is on the horizon, promising a pleasant and warm atmosphere across the region.



However, later in the afternoon, there is a possibility of localized thunderstorms or showers developing within southern Ghana.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



Early morning mist over parts go southern Ghana will cause a reduction in visibility. Bright and sunny weather is anticipated for the country as the day unfolds. Localized thunderstorms or showers are expected within southern Ghana later in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/SIFkGnrrOq — Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) November 14, 2023

