Today’s Weather Forecast – November 14, 2022

General News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Partly cloudy condition is generally expected over southern Ghana today.



There are chances of localized thunderstorms or rain of varying intensities over few areas in the coastal and Middle sectors from midmorning into the afternoon hours.



The Northern sector is expected to remain relatively dry, hot, and sunny with slightly hazy conditions within the forecast period, especially over the Upper regions.



Mist is expected over parts of coastal, forest, and mountainous areas this morning.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



