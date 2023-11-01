You are here: HomeNews2023 11 01Article 1872764

General News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – November 1, 2023

Sunny weather is expected across the country today with periodic cloudiness, especially over southern Ghana, Ghana Meteo reports.

Localised cases of rain and thunder are anticipated over parts of the country later in the day, the report adds.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



