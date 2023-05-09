Today’s Weather Forecast – May 9, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the country with misty conditions over the forest and mountainous areas of the country this morning.



Isolated cases of thunderstorm and rain is expected over few places in the southern sector of the country from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)