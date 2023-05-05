Today’s Weather Forecast – May 5, 2023

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern half of the country this morning will be mostly cloudy which will likely produce slight rains over some areas.



Partly cloudy weather is expected over most places in the country during the early hours of the day becoming mostly sunny as the day progresses.



Few areas within the middle sector and coastline have chances of thunderstorms later in the afternoon into evening.



Early morning mist is expected over few places in the hilly, forest and coastal areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)