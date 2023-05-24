Today’s Weather Forecast – May 24, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected over the country, with mist over forested and mountainous areas of the southern half.



Thunderstorms and rain will be observed over places in the northern half of Ghana later in the day.



However, sunny intervals and partly cloudy conditions are expected over the country in the afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)