Today’s Weather Forecast – May 16, 2023

Partly cloudy condition is expected this morning over most places in the country

becoming sunny later in the day.



However, there are chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain from late afternoon into the evening over a few places in the southern half.



Early morning mist and fog patches will induce visibility over the mountainous and forest areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)