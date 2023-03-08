You are here: HomeNews2023 03 08Article 1726898

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Today’s Weather Forecast – March 8, 2023

Partly cloudy and misty conditions are expected over most places within Southern Ghana this morning.

Sunny intervals will be experienced in the afternoon with few areas being expected to experience thundery and rainy activities from late afternoon into the evening.

Northern sector on the other hand will experience few clouds and
slightly hazy conditions in the morning.

Sunny periods are expected in the afternoon with a minimal chance of rain
in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)

