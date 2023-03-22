Today’s Weather Forecast – March 23, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Generally, mostly cloudy conditions are expected this morning across the country.



Remnants of the storm moving across Benin last night should produce some isolated rains mostly over the eastern coast and few places in the middle and northern sectors from now till afternoon.



Intervals of sunshine are expected later on with partly cloudy conditions forecasted for the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)