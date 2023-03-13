You are here: HomeNews2023 03 13Article 1729616

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Today’s Weather Forecast – March 13, 2023

Most places within Southern Ghana will experience partly cloudy and misty conditions this morning.

Sunny intervals are expected in the afternoon with few areas experiencing thundery and rain activities from late afternoon into the evening.

Northern sector on the other hand will experience few clouds and slightly hazy conditions(especially upper regions) throughout the forecast period.

Sunny periods are expected in the afternoon with a minimal chance of rain in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM(01)

