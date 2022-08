General News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today, partly cloudy weather is expected over most parts of the country with very few rainfall activities, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



A slight chance of thunderstorms and rains is expected over some few places in the North later today.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day