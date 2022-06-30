Today’s Weather Forecast – June 30, 2022

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably cloudy conditions are expected over most places in the country this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



Early morning mist or fog patches are expected to form over mountainous and forest areas in the country.



However, there is a chance of thunderstorms and rain expected from afternoon into the evening over most places in southern and northern Ghana.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day







