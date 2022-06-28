Today’s Weather Forecast – June 28, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The country is expected to be cloudy this morning with chances of rain expected over the western portions and some few areas along the coastline, Ghana Meteorological Reports



Southern Ghana is expected to experience thunderstorms and rain later in the day and to be sustained into the evening for a few places.



The Nrthwestern portions of the country is expected to experience thunderstorm and rain later today.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30 °C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day







