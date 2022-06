General News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions with chances of rain are expected along the coastline this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



Thunderstorms with rains are forecasted over the middle and Northern sectors later in the afternoon into the evening.



Misty conditions are also expected over the forest and mountainous area in the early hours of the morning.



