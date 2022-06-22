Today’s Weather Forecast – June 22, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s currently raining in some parts of the northern sector, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.



The report indicated that the rain will persist this morning, especially over the western parts.



In Southern Ghana, generally cloudy weather with pockets of slight rain is expected while a few areas within the middle sector will experience rain later today.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.







