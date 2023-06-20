You are here: HomeNews2023 06 20Article 1789112

Today’s Weather Forecast – June 20, 2023

Thunderstorms and rain are expected over northern Ghana this morning and afternoon.

The middle and coastal sectors will be variably cloudy this morning, with a few places experiencing some early morning showers, but heavier rains are expected over the regions by midmorning.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:






NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

