Today’s Weather Forecast – June 16, 2023

General News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thundery and rain activities are expected over the transition sector and cloudy conditions over the coastal and northern parts of the country this morning.



Some parts of the middle sector will be cloudy with thundery and rain activities in the afternoon and slight rain later in the evening whiles most parts of the country experience cloudiness in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:











NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)