Today’s Weather Forecast – June 14, 2023

Wednesday, 14 June 2023

A weak rainstorm moving westward from northern Benin into Togo has the likelihood of producing thunderstorms or rain of varying intensity from mid-morning into the afternoon over the Northern half.



Partly cloudy weather is expected over the southern half throughout the forecast period. Mist is expected over places in the forest and hilly areas and parts of the coast.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)