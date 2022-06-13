Today’s Weather Forecast – June 13, 2022

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the country with mist and fog patches over parts of the middle sector.



Thunderstorm and rain are expected over the middle sector late afternoon and is expected to affect the few areas in the transition and northern sectors into the evening.



Isolated cases of thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect parts of the north from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



