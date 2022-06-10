Today’s Weather Forecast – June 10, 2022

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thunderstorms and rains are expected over the Coastal and Northern sectors this morning into the afternoon.



The middle sector is expected to be cloudy this morning with cases of thunderstorms and rain expected from the afternoon into the evening.



However, sunny intervals are expected over most places in the country in the afternoon becoming partly cloudy in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



