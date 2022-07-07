You are here: HomeNews2022 07 07Article 1577333

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 7, 2022

Variably cloudy conditions would be experienced across all sectors of the country this morning.

However, the afternoon would be sunny with few cases of thunderstorms or rains over the middle and coastal parts of the country. Few cases of thunderstorms or rains are expected over the Northern sector from late afternoon into the night.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

