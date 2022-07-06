Today’s Weather Forecast – July 6, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Cases of thunderstorms with slight to moderate rains are expected over the northern sector this morning giving way to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.



Mist or fog patches are forecasted over the forest and mountainous areas in the early hours of the morning.



The middle and coastal sectors will experience cloudy conditions this morning becoming partly cloudy as the day progresses.



Thunderstorms or rains are expected over many places in the middle sector and the transition zone later in the afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



