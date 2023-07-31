You are here: HomeNews2023 07 31Article 1815266

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 31, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thundery and rainy activities are expected over the northern sector this morning.

The coastal and middle sectors of the country will also experience cloudy conditions with slight to moderate rains this morning and in the
afternoon.

However, this morning, misty and foggy conditions are expected over mountainous, forest, and coastal areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment