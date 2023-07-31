Today’s Weather Forecast – July 31, 2023

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thundery and rainy activities are expected over the northern sector this morning.



The coastal and middle sectors of the country will also experience cloudy conditions with slight to moderate rains this morning and in the

afternoon.



However, this morning, misty and foggy conditions are expected over mountainous, forest, and coastal areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)