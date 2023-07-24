You are here: HomeNews2023 07 24Article 1810703

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 24, 2023

Thunderstorms of varying intensities will affect most places in the Northern half and parts of the transition sector this morning whiles the middle sector and coastal strip of the country are expected to be cloudy with chances of slight rains.

Brief sunny periods will dominate across the various sectors as the day progresses.

Early morning mist is expected over few places in the hilly, forest, and coastal areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

