Today’s Weather Forecast – July 24, 2023

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thunderstorms of varying intensities will affect most places in the Northern half and parts of the transition sector this morning whiles the middle sector and coastal strip of the country are expected to be cloudy with chances of slight rains.



Brief sunny periods will dominate across the various sectors as the day progresses.



Early morning mist is expected over few places in the hilly, forest, and coastal areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)