Today’s Weather Forecast – July 22, 2022

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably cloudy conditions are expected over the country this morning, paving way for sunny conditions in the afternoon, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.





However, few cases of thunderstorms or rains are expected over parts of the Northern and Southern halves of the country later from afternoon into evening.





Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



