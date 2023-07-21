Today’s Weather Forecast – July 21, 2023

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

A moderate to heavy rainstorm propagating from the Northern portions of Nigeria is expected to affect Northern Ghana with thunderstorms of varying intensities this morning and later in the afternoon.



Places within the southern half is also expected to be cloudy with chances of rain this morning and later in the afternoon.



Early morning mist and fog patches are however expected over places in the hilly and forest areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 3-0°, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)