General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 21, 2023

A moderate to heavy rainstorm propagating from the Northern portions of Nigeria is expected to affect Northern Ghana with thunderstorms of varying intensities this morning and later in the afternoon.

Places within the southern half is also expected to be cloudy with chances of rain this morning and later in the afternoon.

Early morning mist and fog patches are however expected over places in the hilly and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 3-0°, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

