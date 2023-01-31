Today’s Weather Forecast – January 31, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dry and slightly hazy weather will be observed mostly over the northern half of the country today, with a visibility of about 8km.



The southern half will experience misty conditions, especially along the coast and forest zones, giving way to sunny conditions by mid-morning.



Few cloud developments are expected leading to partly cloudy weather over most of the region from late afternoon, however, there may be thundery activities over

few places.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)