General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today's Weather Forecast – January 26, 2023

Dry and slightly hazy weather will be observed mostly over the Northern half of the country today with visibility ranging between 4km - 8km.

Misty conditions along the coast and forest zones will impair visibility in the early hours of the morning but are expected to improve from mid-morning.

Few cloud developments are expected over the southern half leading to chances for some isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

