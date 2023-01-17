Today’s Weather Forecast – January 17, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dry and hazy conditions will persist over the Northern half of the country this morning and the afternoon (visibility ranging from 2000 to 5000m) with slightly hazy conditions in the evening.



Southern Ghana is expected to experience fairly dry and slightly hazy conditions under the forecast period with visibility ranging from 4000 to 7000m.



Early morning mist along the coast and mountainous areas will be expected, thereby reducing visibility.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)