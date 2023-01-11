Today’s Weather Forecast – January 11, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The country will remain dry and slightly hazy today with relatively hot afternoon temperatures and improved visibility ranging from 4km – 8km.



Misty conditions along the coast and forest zones, however, might reduce visibility in the early hours of the morning to about 3km.



Few cloud developments are expected over the southern half leading to partly cloudy weather in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)