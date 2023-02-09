You are here: HomeNews2023 02 09Article 1711010

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 9, 2023

Early morning mist is expected to form over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous areas of southern Ghana becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening.

The northern sector will experience slightly hazy conditions throughout the forecast period.

There are chances of thunderstorms or rains over some parts of southern half from late afternoon into the evening.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

