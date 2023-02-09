Today’s Weather Forecast – February 9, 2023

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning mist is expected to form over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous areas of southern Ghana becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening.



The northern sector will experience slightly hazy conditions throughout the forecast period.



There are chances of thunderstorms or rains over some parts of southern half from late afternoon into the evening.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)