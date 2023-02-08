Today’s Weather Forecast – February 8, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The southern half of the country is forecast to experience misty weather conditions this early morning becoming sunny in the afternoon and partly cloudy in the evening and night hours.



Isolated thunderstorms or rains are anticipated over few areas toward the evening hours.



The northern sector of the country will remain slightly hazy during the forecast period with sunny conditions in the afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)