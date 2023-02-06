Today’s Weather Forecast – February 6, 2023

General News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Northern Ghana is expected to remain fairly dry and slightly hazy throughout the forecast period.



Misty conditions will be experienced over most places within southern Ghana this morning.



However, partly cloudy conditions are expected from mid-morning into the afternoon.



Late afternoon thunderstorms and rain are expected over parts of the southern half.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)