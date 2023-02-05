Today’s Weather Forecast – February 5, 2023

General News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

The Northern half of the country will be dry and hazy today with a slight intensification of the haziness over the region. Visibility will be between 5km -8km.



The Southern half will be variably cloudy this morning with early morning mist forming over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous areas.



There’ll be chances for some thunderstorms or rains along the coast and immediate inland areas from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)