Today’s Weather Forecast – February 23, 2023

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Misty conditions are expected this morning over southern Ghana while dry and hazy conditions prevail over the northern half.



Haziness conditions are expected to prevail over the country later in the day with the northern portions being dryer than the southern half of the country.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 35°C, while the minimum temperature will be 29°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM(1)