Today’s Weather Forecast – February 22, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dry, hot and hazy conditions are expected over the Northern half of the country.



Whilst most places within southern Ghana still remain fairly dry and slightly hazy, the Southern half is generally expected to experience a slight

improvement in relative humidity with a possibility of localized thundery activities over few places from late afternoon into the evening hours.



Visibility range of 2-8km is expected across the country.



Early morning mist is predicted over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)