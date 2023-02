General News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Widespread dust haze and dryness to persist over the country today. Visibility will range between 500-2000m.



The northern part of the country will experience poorer visibilities



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)