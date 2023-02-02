You are here: HomeNews2023 02 02Article 1706549

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 2, 2023

Fairly dry and slightly hazy conditions are expected over the northern and few areas of the southern halves.

Partly cloudy conditions will be experienced over other parts of southern Ghana, with a few areas having chances of localized thundery activities or rain showers later this afternoon into the evening hours.

Early morning mist is expected over parts of coastal, mountainous, and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:




NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

