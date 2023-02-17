Today’s Weather Forecast – February 17, 2023

General News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Dry, hot and hazy conditions are expected over the Northern half of the country.



Most places within the Southern half (middle sector especially) are likely to experience fairly dry and slightly hazy conditions as few places also remain partly cloudy.



Visibility range of 4-9km is expected across the country. Early morning mist is predicted over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)