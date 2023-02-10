Today’s Weather Forecast – February 10, 2023

General News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dry and slightly hazy weather will be observed over the Northern half of the country today.



The Southern half will be mostly clear but misty conditions are expected along the coast and forest zones in the early hours of the morning.



Mostly cloudy conditions are expected from late afternoon leading to few thundery activities over the coastline and immediate inland areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)