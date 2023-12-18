You are here: HomeNews2023 12 18Article 1900379

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today's Weather Forecast: Expected dry and hazy conditions across the country - Ghana Meteo

Dry and hazy conditions are expected across the country during the day but the intensity will be higher over the northern and transition zones, Ghana Meteo reports.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency also issued a cautionary advisory, indicating that visibility is expected to be generally poor across the northern half of the country.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



