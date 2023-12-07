Today’s Weather Forecast – December 7, 2023

General News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Rain is expected over parts of coastal Ghana this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.



Also as the day unfolds, sunny weather will dominate over southern Ghana.



There’s a possibility of localised thundershowers later in the day. Northern Ghana will remain relatively dry and slightly hazy.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day





