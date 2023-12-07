You are here: HomeNews2023 12 07Article 1894022

Today’s Weather Forecast – December 7, 2023

Rain is expected over parts of coastal Ghana this morning, Ghana Meteo reports.

Also as the day unfolds, sunny weather will dominate over southern Ghana.

There’s a possibility of localised thundershowers later in the day. Northern Ghana will remain relatively dry and slightly hazy.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

