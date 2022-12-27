Today’s Weather Forecast – December 27, 2022

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Hazy weather is expected over most parts of the country this morning with visibility ranging from 4km to 8km.



Southern sector will experience slightly hazy conditions from the afternoon period into the evening with a visibility range of 5km to 9km.



Slightly hazy weather is expected over northern sector in the afternoon, and hazy weather during the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)