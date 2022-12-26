Today’s Weather Forecast – December 26, 2022

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern and Middle sectors of the country will remain dry and hazy today with relatively hot afternoon temperatures and reduced visibilities of 4km – 6km.



The coastline will be slightly hazy today with hot afternoon temperatures.



Misty conditions will reduce visibility as low as 3km in the early hours of the morning, improving g to about 6km as the day progresses.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)