You are here: HomeNews2022 12 26Article 1686227

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today’s Weather Forecast – December 26, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The Northern and Middle sectors of the country will remain dry and hazy today with relatively hot afternoon temperatures and reduced visibilities of 4km – 6km.

The coastline will be slightly hazy today with hot afternoon temperatures.

Misty conditions will reduce visibility as low as 3km in the early hours of the morning, improving g to about 6km as the day progresses.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment