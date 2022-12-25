Today’s Weather Forecast – December 25, 2022

General News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dry and slightly hazy weather conditions being experienced over the southern half of the country is expected to persist throughout the forecast period with sunny conditions in the afternoon hours. Horizontal visibility is expected to be within the range of 4km and 8km.



The Transition and Northern belt of the country will continue to experience dry and hazy conditions with reduced visibility range of 3km to 6km



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)